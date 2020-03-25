Global Fish Oil Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2024

“Global Fish Oil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Fish Oil Market.

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.

Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.

The fish oil products are mainly used for aquaculture and direct human consumption, but the former consumption share continued to decline and the latter kept increasing in the past few years. It expected that this trend will continue in the following years. That means there is significant scope for the market to grow, especially the direct human consumption.

The worldwide market for Fish Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million US$ in 2024, from 1960 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Fish Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Fish Oil Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Salmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Fish Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fish Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fish Oil in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Fish Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Fish Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Fish Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fish Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

