Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Indirect Calorimeter Market, 2019-2024

Indirect calorimetry calculates heat that living organisms produce by measuring either their production of carbon dioxide and nitrogen waste (frequently ammonia in aquatic organisms, or urea in terrestrial ones), or from their consumption of oxygen. Indirect calorimetry is the method by which the type and rate of substrate utilization, and energy metabolism are estimated in vivo starting from gas exchange measurements (carbon dioxide production and oxygen consumption during rest and steady-state exercise). This technique provides unique information, is noninvasive, and can be advantageously combined with other experimental methods to investigate numerous aspects of nutrient assimilation, thermogenesis, the energetics of physical exercise, and the pathogenesis of metabolic diseases.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45.53% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.74%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Indirect Calorimeter market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21 million by 2024, from US$ 18 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indirect Calorimeter business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Portable

Desktop

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Sports and Fitness

Some of the key players profiled include

MGC Diagnostics

COSMED

Vyaire Medical

KORR Medical Technologies

Microlife

Maastricht Instruments

The Indirect Calorimeter Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market.

Global Indirect Calorimeter Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Indirect Calorimeter Market, positioning of all the major players in industry.

Global Indirect Calorimeter Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

