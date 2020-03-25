Global Industrial Sugar Market Key Players E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars, and Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio

Sugar is easily one of the most important commodities worldwide, if not the most important, as it is widely consumed in a variety of different foodstuffs. The global industrial sugar market is largely shaped by expanding sugarcane production, rising prices of sugar, trends observed in the industrial beet sugar market, and the consumption patterns of ready to eat foodstuffs and drinks. In addition to this, innovative product launches that allow the use of industrial sugars in even more use-cases is poised to benefit the global industrial sugar market. The industrial sugars market is predicted to record a moderate CAGR of 4.7% for the five-year study from 2017 to 2022.

Cane Dominates the Global Industrial Sugar Market

The cane industrial sugar segment is anticipated to be worth more than US$ 75 billion by the end of the forecast period, making it a massive opportunity for all key stakeholders. APEJ contributes slightly under 2/5th of the revenue in 2017 and is likely to increase this share going forward. The beet segment occupies a quarter of the revenue share in the industrial sugar market and thus companies are advised not to ignore it entirely in favor of cane. The highest growth in terms of CAGR is estimated to be in the MEA region and companies are recommended to take this into account while devising their strategies in the industrial sugar market.

Focus on Raw Segment in the Industrial Sugar Market

The raw segment holds the lion’s share in the industrial sugar market by product type in 2017 but is nonetheless on track to lose share going forward. The raw segment is projected to record a modest CAGR of under 5% for the period 2017 to 2022. APEJ is larger than the next two largest regions combined by revenue in the raw segment of the industrial sugar market. The refined segment is considerably smaller than the raw segment and has a revenue share of approximately a tenth of the industrial sugar market in 2017. Companies could look at targeting the MEA region as it is poised to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period.

Brown Segment a Niche in the Industrial Sugar Market

Brown segment has a single digit revenue share in the industrial sugar market by product type in 2017 and is unlikely to threaten the position of the refined and raw segments anytime soon. APEJ is the only region assessed to cross a value of a billion dollars in the brown segment of the industrial sugar market by end 2022 and companies may want to customize their investment decisions keeping in mind the needs of consumers in the APEJ region.

Sweeteners Gaining Popularity in the Industrial Sugar Market

Sweeteners have become popular in recent times and they have the largest revenue share in the industrial sugar market by revenue share. Along with APEJ, Europe is assessed to represent the maximum opportunity in the sweeteners industrial sugar market.

Competition Dashboard in the Industrial Sugar Market

The report has profiled some of the prominent companies in the industrial sugar market. They include Suedzucker AG, Associated British Foods, Tereos Internacional, Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation, Louis Dreyfus Holding, Wilmar International, American Crystal Sugar Company, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars, and Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio.