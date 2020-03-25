Global IoT Security Software Market to 2019-2025: Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Digicert, Infineon Technologies, Advantech
IoT security is the area of endeavor concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the Internet of things (IoT).
In 2017, the global IoT Security Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Intel Corporation
IBM Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Trend Micro
Digicert
Infineon Technologies
ARM Holdings
Gemalto NV
Kaspersky Lab
CheckPoint Software Technologies
Sophos Plc
Advantech
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Trustwave
INSIDE Secure SA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Building and Home Automation
Supply Chain Management
Patient Information Management
Energy and Utilities Management
Customer Information Security
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
