GLOBAL MEDICINAL MUSHROOM EXTRACTS MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 | Amino Up Chemical, Nammex, Baikal Herbs Ltd., Johncan international

This report studies the global market size of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medicinal Mushroom Extracts market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Medicinal mushrooms have long been recognized for their health benefits in Eastern medicine; traditional medicine has used mushrooms for thousands of years. Studies have found that these medicinal mushrooms contain a variety of components that act as antioxidants, support immune function, and even promote cellular health and function.

The classification of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts includes powder and liquid, and the proportion of powder in 2016 is about 80%.

Medicinal Mushroom Extracts is widely used for medicine and food. The most proportion of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts is used for food, and the proportion in 2016 is 84%.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 65% in 2016. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.



In 2017, the global Medicinal Mushroom Extracts market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medicinal Mushroom Extracts market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Medicinal Mushroom Extracts include



Verygrass

Amino Up Chemical

Nammex

Baikal Herbs Ltd.

Johncan international

Aloha Medicinals

Limonnik

Fungi Perfecti

Kangxin

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

GanoHerb

NutraGenesis

Naturalin

Lgberry

Nyishar

Oriveda bv

Real Mushrooms

– Market Size Split by Type



Power

Liquid



– Market Size Split by Application



Medicine

Food

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Medicinal Mushroom Extracts market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medicinal Mushroom Extracts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medicinal Mushroom Extracts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Kg). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Medicinal Mushroom Extracts market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

