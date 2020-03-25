Global Process Instrumentation Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Process Instrumentation Market (by technology (programmable logic controller, data acquisition, manufacturing execution system), instrument (control valve, analyzer), communication protocol (wired, wireless), end-user (household, wastewater treatment, aircraft)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Process Instrumentation. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Process Instrumentation cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Process Instrumentation growth factors.

The forecast Process Instrumentation Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Process Instrumentation on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global process instrumentation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Process instrumentation is an integral part of any process industry as it allows real-time measurement. Process instrumentation is mostly used in industrial manufacturing, which facilities to measures things like level, pressure, pH, temperature, conductivity, humidity, speed, and other variables. It plays a major role in automation. Instrumentation is used to monitor and control manufacturing processes, which helps to meet safety, environmental regulations, quality and productivity, profitable operation. Process instrumentation offers single-source measurement solutions to increase plant efficiency and enhance product quality.

The several benefits such as emissions reduction decreased human errors and reduced operating costs offered by process instrumentation is expected to increase the demand of process instrumentation market. Food and beverage manufactures must adhere to high hygiene and quality standard. This requires the capturing of precise data and the ability to monitor it at the core of the production process. Moreover, the rise in demand of process instrumentation from various end-user industries such as oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, waste water, semiconductor manufacturing, and many other process industry have the positive impact on the growth of the market. However, high initial investment related to process instrumentation hampers the growth of process instrumentation market. Less adoption of instrumentation in undeveloped countries is a major challenge for the market. Going further, technological advancement and awareness related to use of process instrumentation are anticipated to create significant opportunities for the process instrumentation market.

North America dominates the global process instrumentation market during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are accounted to have the largest market share in the North America region. Growing investment by the U.S. government in several industries includes oil and gas, pharmaceutical and chemical and technological innovation boost the demand of market in North America region. In addition, the high rate of adoption of industrial automation in various end-use industries is escalating the growth of the process instrumentation market. Asia Pacific region is expected to be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period. The factors such as rapid industrialization in emerging counties and rapid penetration of process instrumentation due to favorable government rules have a positive impact on the market growth of process instrumentation in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the growing use of process instrumentation in the pharmaceutical industry is boosting the demand of process instrumentation market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Instrument, Communication Protocol, and End-user

The report on global process instrumentation market covers segments such as technology, instrument, communication protocol, and end-user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include a programmable logic controller (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), and manufacturing execution system (MES). On the basis of the instrument, the sub-markets include field instrument, control valve, and analyzer. On the basis of communication protocol, the sub-markets include wired communication protocol and wireless communication protocol. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include automotive, household, water/wastewater treatment, aircraft, laboratory instrumentation, and oil and gas.

Competitive Landscapes

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as ABB ltd, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa, Siemens Ltd.,, FOXBORO (INVENSYS), Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., DUON SYSTEM CO., LTD,, General Electri, ROTRONIC AG, and WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & CO. KG .

