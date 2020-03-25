Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2019- Schrader (Sensata), Continental, ZF TRW, Pacific Industrial.

“Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light.

In this report, 1 Unit Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) refers to the whole system used in a car.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of tire pressure monitoring system is in the decreasing trend, from 77.2 USD/Unit in 2011 to 68.1 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of tire pressure monitoring system includes Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS, and the production of Direct TPMS in 2015 is about 70.37%, and the Production of Direct TPMS in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Europe region is the largest supplier of tire pressure monitoring system, with a production market share nearly 34.66 % in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Tire pressure monitoring system, enjoying production market share nearly 23.16 % in 2015.

The worldwide market for Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 6980 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Pacific Industrial

Sate Auto Electronic

Huf

Lear

Denso

NIRA Dynamics

ACDelco

Bendix

CUB Elecparts

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Steelmate

Baolong Automotive

Shenzhen Hangshen

Nanjing Top Sun

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

