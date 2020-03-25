GLOBAL VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES(VAD) MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025 | HeartWare International, Abiomed, Thoratec, Syncardia System

Latest Update “Global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

This report studies the global market size of Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Ventricular assist devices are implantable mechanical pumps used in controlling the blood flow from ventricles of heart to the rest of body. These devices replicate the functioning of ventricles and are implanted to the end of heart and to helps the flow of blood from ventricles to the body. These flow pumps could be either pulsatile or continuous, where the continuous flow pump circulates blood continuously, while the pulsatile pump mimics the natural heart pulse.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market are growing patients’ pool with heart failures and shortage of heart donors. Additionally, the technically advanced VAD (DuraHeart, HeartMate III) are devices that add to the market growth.



The global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:



HeartWare International

Abiomed

Thoratec

Syncardia System

Sun Medical Technology Research

St. Jude Medical

Reliant Heart

Jarvik Heart

Cardiac Assist

Berlin Heart

– Market size by Product



LAVD

RVAD

BiVAD



– Market size by End User



Hospital

ASCs

– Market size by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ventricular Assist Devices(VAD) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

