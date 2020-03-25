Hose Reel Market – Growing Importance of Agriculture to Cater to Needs of Increasing Population

A hose reel is a cylindrical spindle made of metal, glass, or plastic, used to store a hose. The reel can be conventionally rolled up in hose and provides protection to the reel against damage. The hose reel enhances productivity, as having the hose reel conveniently located will enable liquids and fluids to be quickly and easily dispensed.

The growing importance of agriculture to cater to the needs of an increasing population is expected to fuel the demand for hose reels during the forecast period. Hose reels help the farmers to increase the productivity on their agriculture land. Hose reel irrigation system provides better irrigation facilities to farmers. The system provides a portable mode of distributing water via overhead spraying, using a flexible hose in polyethylene. Water is wound out on a drum from the reel on a traveling trolley or cart. Hose reel is also used in the gardening industry to provide water to plants through a pipe rolled in a hose. A fire hose reel consists of pipes and pumps to provide water.

Hose reels installed in a building ensures proper distribution of water to combat a fire. A fire hose reel is mostly used in commercial and industrial workplaces to provide better safety to workers. The reel is properly organized in a hose and can be used instantly in case of an emergency. Strict rules and regulations by governments for all commercial and industrial workplaces to provide safety against fire is expected to fuel the demand for hose reel during the forecast period. High maintenance cost of hose reels is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The hose reel market can be segmented based on product type, drive type, hose diameter, and end-use. On the basis of product type, the hose reel market is categorized as stationary hose reels, mobile or portable hose reels, hose reel carts, decorative hose reels, and spring-loaded hose reels. Based on drive type, the hose reel market is segmented into turbine-drive, combustion engine, electric drive, and hydraulic drive. Among all, hydraulic drive hose reel is expected to dominate the market due to rapid growth of agricultural industries. Combustion drive hose reel is expected to dominate the market in terms of share due to strict government rules and regulations for all workplaces to have fire safety equipment. Based on hose diameter, the hose reel market is segmented into < 10 cm, 11-20 cm, 21-30 cm, 31-40 cm, and >40cm. In terms of end-use, the hose reel market is segmented into agriculture, construction, mining industry, etc.

The hose reel market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of share due to vast agricultural land. Agricultural fields and construction sites have to be expanded in order to cater to the needs of an increasing population. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for hose reel during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the hose reel market in terms of growth rate due to increasing infrastructural activities within the regions. Presence of a number of heavy metal industries within these regions will drive the hose reel market during the forecast period.

The major players in the global hose reel market are Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., Bauer Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk, Casella Macchine Agricole Srl, Fasterholt Maskinfabrik A/S, HUDIG GmbH and Co. KG, Meier – Brakenberg GmbH and Co. KG, Storth Ltd. etc.