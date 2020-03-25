Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert, forecast 2017-2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

The process in which endometrial lining of the womb (uterus) is removed or destroyed is referred as hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures. This procedure is also referred as transcervical resection of endometrium (TCRE). Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is very effective treatment for the women with heavy mistral bleeding and who has no longer desire for children. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is an alternative treatment for hysteroscopic surgery, which is an alternative treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding.

Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is more safe treatment than hysteroscopic surgery because it has significantly less complication and does not require the abdominal cut. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure is a day surgery with a much shorter hospital stay. Besides that overall recovery period of the patient after surgery is much shorter than hysteroscopic surgery. During the hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure, an operating telescope called resectoscope is passed into the uterus cervix. A special instrument is then passed through the telescope into the uterus for the removal of the womb lining. After hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure, the womb is heals by scarring. Patient will be discharged from the hospital just 4-5 hours after the surgery.

Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of heavy menstrual bleeding and rising complication during the periods of women will be primary factors for the growth of hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market. Growing awareness programme by NGO about hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure as a safe method for to stop heavy menstrual bleeding is also responsible for the growth of this market. For the women who have no longer desire for children, this is the best method rather than insertion of copper T or continuous consumption of birth control pills. Beside that hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedure has significant advantages such as fewer complication and does not require abdominal cut. This procedure requires much shorter hospital stay and fast recovery time than other methods which has led to the attraction of patient toward this procedure. This risk of perforation in the wall of the uterus during stretching of cervix or insertion of hysteroscope will restrain the growth of this market. Besides that high risk of severe pain in women after procedures can also be another factor which will hinder the growth of this market.

Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market: Segmentation

The global hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is classified on the basis of instrument type, end user and region.

Based on instrument type, hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is segmented into following:

Hysteroscope Assembled Operative Hysteroscope Semi-Rigid Hysteroscopic Scissors Operative Hysteroscope Continuous-Flow Operative Hysteroscope

Accessories

Based on end user, Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures market is segmented into following

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market: Overview

Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising incidences of heavy menstrual bleeding in women. According to a survey conducted in U.S. in 2014, 39% of women experiences heavy menstrual bleeding. After hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures, 60% of women stop bleeding completely, 30% will have a regular but light period. Hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is segmented on the basis of instrument type and end user. Based on instrument type hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is segment as instruments and accessories. On the basis on end user hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Among the end user hospitals is expected to gain maximum market share over the forecast period.

Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to major market for hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures due high healthcare infrastructure. After North America, hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market is followed by Western Europe and APEJ. Western Europe is expected to show robust growth due to rising incidences of heavy menstrual bleeding. In APEJ region, India and China are the major market for hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures owing to high population in this region.

Hysteroscopic Endometrial Resection Procedures Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in hysteroscopic endometrial resection procedures market identified across the value chain include Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Inc. Ethicon LLC, WISAP Medical Technology, Centrel, OPTOMIC, Medgyn Products, Inc., Maxer Endoscopy, Vimex Sp. z o.o, Henke-Sass Wolf.

