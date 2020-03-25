Impact of Key Factors on the Growth of Global Child resistant Zipper Market During 2018 – 2028

Child resistant Zipper Market: Overview : Child resistant zipper is the revolution in the flexible packaging industry. To protect the children from any kind of hazardous accidents, child resistant zipper is designed with built in safety. These zipper have special push release locking mechanism that are simple for adults to open but extremely tough for kids to use. Child resistant zipper are available in both single use options and locking zipper pouch. Child resistant zipper are ergonomic and easy to use. It utilizes significantly less materials than alternative options for child resistance zipper. Child resistant zipper meets the requirements of regulations such as Poison Prevention Packaging Act, Title 16 CFR 1700.

Food & beverage has the largest market share in the end-use industry for the child resistant zipper market globally. In packaging of ready to eat food items and pharmaceutical packaging also contributes in the growth of child resistant zipper market globally. Countries in APEJ region such as India China, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand & Indonesia are witnessing momentous increase in the use of child resistant zippers in food & beverage industry. The growth is in this region mainly due to the increasing population & rapid economic growth that is escalating the demand for child resistant zipper for various end-use industries in Asia-Pacific.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Dynamics : The child resistant zipper market is driven primarily by the rising awareness among consumers and growing demand in pharmaceutical for drug packaging are some of the main factors driving the market of child resistant zipper. Moreover, growing population in emerging economies such as China and India is also anticipated to be significant reason of rising demand of child resistant zipper in the market. Also, growing personal care and cosmetic industry is one of the main reason in the growth of child resistant zipper market. This type of packaging also improves the shelter life of the product which also escalates the demand of child resistant zipper in the market. However, stringent government regulation towards the use of plastics can affect the child resistant zipper in the market in the near future. Further, increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for packaged foods is expected to accelerate the growth of child resistant zipper market in the upcoming years.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Segmentation : On the basis of material, global child resistant zipper can be segmented as: Plastic ( Polyethylene, Nylon, LDPE, BOPP), Aluminum, Others; On the product type, global child resistant zipper can be segmented as: Close end child resistant zipper, Open end child resistant zipper; On the end use, global child resistant zipper can be segmented as: Pharmaceutical, Personal care & Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Others;

Child resistant Zipper Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global moisture resistant packaging can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia-Pacific is the global forerunner in the child resistant zipper market, in terms of volume & value, and is expected to continue till 2028. Further, increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for packaged foods is expected to accelerate the growth of child resistant zipper market in the upcoming years. Europe has second largest market share in overall child resistant zipper market and is expected to continue its growth during 2018 to 2028. Rising production of medicine, health care products and cosmetics items in the region is anticipated to aid the growth of the market.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Key Players : Some of the global key players in the market of child resistant zipper are as follows: Cmz zipper (wuxi) co. Ltd., Zip-Pak Inc., IDEAL Fastener Corporation, Coats Plc., KCC Zipper Group; Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global child resistant zipper market during the forecast period.

Child resistant Zipper Market: Key Developments : Some of the global key developments in the market of child resistant zipper are as follows: Safety-LokTM have introduced the new Zip-Pak child-resistant slider zipper, which uses technology such as Zip-Pak’s slider that is designed to help keep children safe from injuries. In 2018, Cmz zipper (wuxi) co. Ltd. is looking forward to expand through acquisition & mergers in order to expand its business overseas.

