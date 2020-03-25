Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market to Register 5.50% CAGR between 2015 and 2023

The global market for inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs is highly fragmented in nature with a high level of competition among the key players, states a new market intelligence report by Transparency Market Research. The leading players operating in the market are focusing on the development of the new products, which is estimated to generate promising opportunities for the market players throughout the forecast period. In 2014, the leading players, namely Allergan PLC, Mylan N.V., Sandoz International GmbH, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Accounted for a share of 46% of the global market. These players are estimated to maintain their position in the market in the next few years. The rising number of collaborations and mergers and acquisitions is estimated to enhance the growth of the global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market in the next few years.

According to the study by Transparency Market Research, the global market for inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs is predicted to reach a value of US$35 bn by the end of 2023. The market is likely to register a healthy 5.50% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1922

Strict Government Regulations to Drive North America and Europe Markets

From a regional perspective, North America and Europe are considered as the leading segments of the global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market. The rapid development of the healthcare segment and the high level of patient care and safety protocols that are maintained in these two regions are considered as the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of these regions in the next few years. In addition to this, the strict government rules and regulations and the high awareness among consumers are some of the other major factors driving the inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market in North America and Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to observe a healthy growth in the next few years, thanks to the high development of the healthcare sector and the tremendously rising population.

The global market for inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs has been classified on the basis of drug class into bronchodilators, corticosteroids, antihistamines, decongestant, and combinations sprays. Among the mentioned segments, the combination sprays is expected to witness a high growth and account for a major share of the overall market throughout the forecast period. The high preference for this spray across several nations for COPD and asthma is considered as one of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of this segment in the next few years.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1922

Low Cost of Generic Drugs to Encourage Market Growth in Near Future

The pending patent expirations of some of the leading drug classes that is prescribed for several inhalation-related conditions is considered as one of the major factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the low cost of generic drugs is another major factor, which is projected to encourage the growth of the global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising awareness among people regarding the availability of generic drugs and the reduction in the cost of the treatments are estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

On the other hand, several companies in the healthcare sector are foraying the generic sector for inhalation and nasal spray drugs, in terms of integrity and quality, which is estimated to curtail the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the strict rules and regulations for approval of generics, particularly in developing economies is another factor that is predicted to restrict the market growth in the near future. Nonetheless, the growing demand for reducing the healthcare costs is likely to encourage the growth of the market in the near future.

This information is based on the findings of a research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market (Drug Class – Corticosteroids (Fluticasone, Budesonide, Beclomethasone, Flunisolide, Mometasone, and Ciclesonide), Bronchodilators (Albuterol and Epinephrine), Antihistamines, Combinations (Salmeterol/Fluticasone, Formoterol/Budesonide, and Azelastine/Benzalkonium Chloride), Decongestant Sprays (Phenylephrine hydrochloride and Oxymetazoline hydrochloride); Disease – Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Allergic Rhinitis, and other Respiratory Diseases) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023.”

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/