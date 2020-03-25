Laser Displacement Sensor Market: Home to a Well-established Manufacturing Industry Makes Asia Pacific Leader

The global laser displacement sensor market is expected to experience a much consolidated competitive landscape. There are a few major firms operating in the global market, and these firms are likely to face a moderate competition among each other. Some of the important players in the global laser displacement sensor market are KEYENCE Corporation, SICK AG, Panasonic Corporation, TURCK GmbH Co., Cognex Corporation, OMRON Corporation, KG, Mechanical Technology Incorporated, ZSY Group Ltd., Banner Engineering Corp., and MICRO-EPSILON. Companies are also working on innovating more user friendly and cost effective products to sustain their market position, and expand in their global reach.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global laser displacement sensor market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 7.6% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In 2016, the market was valued at worth of US$2713.2 mn, which is expected to reach around US$5,201.4 mn by the end of year 2025.

Based on range, the global laser displacement sensor market is segmented into 100mm to 300 mm, below 100mm, and above 300mm. Among these, the above 300mm segment dominates the global market. This is credited to availability of wide range of sensors present in the segment. Regionally, in 2016, Asia Pacific dominated the global laser displacement sensor market, with maximum number of market shares. This is supported by the growth in Korea, China, India, and japan. The growth is also credited to various well-settled manufacturing industries in the region, which is foreseen to contribute in the lead of the region during the forecast period as well.

The laser displacement sensor market is anticipated to witness an exponential development in the forthcoming years on the back of rising pattern of automation alongside cost effective practices in quality control. This is driving laser displacement sensors to discover application over various application sector, for example, machine tools, robotics, material handling, and so on. Besides this, rising utilization of laser displacement sensors in customer gadgets and car parts combined with their rising interest from different industry is colossally profiting the laser displacement sensor market, all over the world.

The development of the laser displacement sensor market has additionally been helped by steady initiatives taken by the governments around the globe to execute industrial automation. Likewise, other activities like, ‘Make in India’ by the Indian government to make India a global manufacturing center is foreseen to drive the demand for laser displacement sensor in the mentioned region.