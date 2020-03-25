Lifeboat Market Trends Forecast Analysis to 2024 by Key Manufactures – Vanguard, Hatecke, Jiangsu Jiaoyan, DSB Engineering, Nishi-F, ACEBI, Balden Marine, Shigi, Norsafe, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, Palfingermarine, Survival Systems, HLB and Fassmer

According to this study, over the next five years the Lifeboat market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lifeboat business.

The classification of Lifeboat includes Freefall Lifeboats and Conventional Lifeboats, and the proportion of Conventional Lifeboats in 2016 is about 53%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Lifeboat is widely used in Cruise Ship, Cargo Ship and Other.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Lifeboat, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Lifeboat, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Korea, Korea is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Vanguard, Hatecke, Jiangsu Jiaoyan, DSB Engineering, Nishi-F, ACEBI, Balden Marine, Shigi, Norsafe, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, Palfingermarine, Survival Systems, HLB and Fassmer.

Lifeboat is one of the most important life-saving equipment onboard a ship, which is used at the time of extreme emergencies for abandoning a ship. Lifeboat is a smaller rigid vessel, secured onboard into davits so that it can be launched over the side of the ship with least time and mechanical assistance possible for an early escape of the crew from the ship.

The global average price of Lifeboat is in the decreasing trend, from 53 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 50 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lifeboat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lifeboat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Conventional Lifeboat

Freefall Lifeboat

Segmentation by application:

Cruise Ship

Cargo Ship

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lifeboat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lifeboat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lifeboat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lifeboat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lifeboat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

