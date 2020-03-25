Mannequins Market Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation, Production Values, Supply-Demand, Brand Shares and Forecast 2019-2024
A mannequin (also called a manikin, dummy, lay figure or dress form) is an often articulated doll used by artists, tailors, dressmakers, window dressers and others especially to display or fit clothing.
Although the mannequins industry competition is fierce. However, we are still optimistic about the Mannequins market. Mannequins market is in a prime stage, especially in developing countries.
Although sales of mannequins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants that just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Mannequins field.
Raw material prices rise subtly in recent years, the manufacturing cost also continued to increase for that reason. According to that trend, the price will remain stable.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the revenue market share of 32.19% in 2015.
The market scale will keep increasing in the next few years. The increase in the number of manufacturing, research and testing facilities and factories is expected to drive the growth of this user segment over the forecast period. However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.
According to this study, over the next five years the Mannequins market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mannequins business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mannequins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Mannequins value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Male Mannequins
Female Mannequins
Child Mannequins
Torso Forms
Segmentation by application:
Garment Industry
Jewelry Industry
Cosmetics Industry
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
ABC Mannequins
Cofrad
Global Display Projects Limited
Bonami
La Rosa
Huaqi Hanger
New John Nissen Mannequins S.A.
Mondo Mannequins
Pentherformes Group
Window Mannequins
Hans Boodt
Retailment
Bonaveri
Almax
Goldsmith
Bernstein Display
Noa Brands
Siegel & Stockman
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Mannequins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Mannequins market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Mannequins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mannequins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Mannequins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Mannequins by Players
Chapter Four: Mannequins by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Mannequins Market Forecast
