Microwave Oven Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2025

Microwave oven is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating.

Microwave ovens heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25–38 mm (1–1.5 inches) of a homogeneous, high water content food item; food is more evenly heated throughout than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Galanz, Midea, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Daewoo, BSH Home Appliances,SHARP, LG, Brandt, GE (Haier), Candy Group, Moulinex, Breville and so on. The production value of Microwave Ovens is about 8000.1 Million USD in 2017.

China is the largest production regions of Microwave Ovens, with a production value market share nearly 48.89% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 15.14% in 2017. North America is another important production market of Microwave Ovens.

Microwave Ovens used in Household and Commercial places. Report data showed that 68.69% of the Microwave Ovens market demand in Household and 31.31% in Commercial in 2017.

There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Microwave Ovens, with a production market share nearly 57.35% in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microwave Ovens industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Microwave Ovens have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Microwave Oven market is valued at 8000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microwave Oven volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microwave Oven market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Galanz

Midea

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Samsung

Daewoo

BSH Home Appliances

SHARP

LG

Brandt

GE (Haier)

Candy Group

Moulinex

Breville

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type

Over 2 Cu.ft Type

Segment by Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

