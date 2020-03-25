Mineral Salt Ingredients is estimated to reach US$ 12 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026)

Increasing emphasis on health and nutrition has changed focus of individuals towards mineral ingredients. Moreover, consumers are becoming aware regarding benefits of nutrients and advantages of appropriate nutritional intake though dietary supplements and food products. Additionally, mineral ingredients are gaining high traction across a wide range of applications that include dairy products, infant formula, cosmetics, agriculture, personal care products, functional food and pharmaceuticals, to name a few. With growing awareness regarding significance of mineral salt ingredients, their intake is expected to rise at a steady rate in the years to follow. There are several types of mineral salt ingredients such as potassium, sodium, calcium, phosphorous and magnesium. These ingredients have a specific function to carry out, for instance, calcium supports bone health, sodium normalizes and maintains body fluids whereas magnesium is vital ingredient that regulates nerve and muscle function and blood sugar level. This has triggered consumption of mineral salts ingredients across industries which is expected to push the global market’s growth few years down the line.

Persistence Market Research, after thorough analysis, has discovered that the global market for mineral salt ingredients is influence by several aspects, such as health awareness, demand for anti-aging medications, changing lifestyle requiring higher amount of nutrition and increasing demand for functional food. With these aspects, the global mineral salt ingredients market is expected to expand at a steady rate and is estimated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 12 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026).

Increasing number of health problems owing to deficiency of mineral salt ingredients to push their consumption

Mineral salt deficiency is essentially lack of essential dietary minerals that are usually in the form of macro minerals or micro minerals or even trace minerals, essential for proper growth and health. Deficiency is usually caused due to impaired intake of mineral salts and poor diet. This can result in negative impacts on human body, such as weakness, insomnia, anemia, fatigue, anxiety, osteoporosis, goiter, depression and other minor problems on a regular basis. However, spreading awareness regarding malnutrition and poor intake of dietary supplements has pushed the consumption of mineral salt ingredients thus pushing the growth of the market, as compared to the earlier scenario when it witnessed slow growth. The trend of “prevention is better than cure” has positively influenced the demand for mineral salt ingredients and is expected to further its growth few years down the line.

Request Report TOC @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12040

Moreover, with age, people tend to consume less owing to appetite loss. Vegetative diet does not necessarily offer a complete nutritional dose to maintain body metabolism and health. This might result in aforementioned deficiencies as age progresses. This can upsurge the consumption of mineral salt ingredients in the form of functional foods, medicines or supplements that can present potential growth opportunities for mineral salt ingredients in the global market.

Demand for mineral salt ingredients in functional foods to rise at a high rate during the assessment period

Mineral salt ingredients are used in various applications, of which functional food is the leading application area. Use of mineral salt ingredients enhances the functionality of the food product, making it high effective for the purpose it is processed. For instance, functional foods with high calcium or magnesium content can enhance body metabolism, bone health, muscle health and DNA regulation along with blood sugar level maintenance. Moreover, functional foods have gained high traction amongst all age groups owing to several health advantages they offer. This has spurred the adoption of mineral salt ingredients in functional foods even more. Demand for mineral salt ingredients in functional food is expected to rise at a rate higher than 7% in the coming years.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12040