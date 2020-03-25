Mixed fruits and vegetables segment is expected to remain dominant in the North America cold pressed juice market

Mixed fruits and vegetables segment is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR over the forecast period

Mixed fruits and vegetables segment is expected to remain dominant in the global cold pressed juice market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Among the various type segments, the mixed fruits and vegetables segment is projected to register relatively high CAGR and gain significant market share by 2024 end in the global cold pressed juice market during the period of forecast.

Rising health awareness among consumers anticipated to boost the growth of the mixed fruits and vegetables segment during the projected period

Demand for cold pressed juice made from mixed fruits and vegetables has been increasing significantly owing to growing concerns regarding various health issues as well as the health benefits associated with consuming these juices. The manufacturing process for cold pressed juices entails using a hydraulic press to extract 100% juice from fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, no additional heat or oxygen is used, which means no nutrients are lost during the process. As compared to other juices, nutrients, amino acids, phytonutrients, minerals, trace minerals, and enzymes are not lost during the extraction procedure in the case of cold pressed juices. These factors are fueling the growth of the mixed fruits and vegetables segment in the global cold pressed juice market.

Rising health awareness among consumers is steadily causing a shift in preference towards safer, convenient, healthy, and refreshing beverages that are calorie-free, caffeine-free, and free from artificial ingredients, and this is creating robust development in the mixed fruits and vegetables segment of the global cold pressed juice market. Increasing demand for green beverages is also expected to increase during the forecast period. Manufacturers are also increasingly introducing flavors such as green juice with coconut water, cucumber, leafy greens, and splash pineapples to leverage growing demand among health conscious consumers and to address steadily rising market demand for healthy and natural juices. Also, an introduction of smooth green mixes with pineapple, apple, mint, and cucumber is likely to boost revenue growth of the mixed fruits and vegetables segment over the period of assessment. Rising demand for juices made from super fruits such as Acai, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Black Currant, Maqui Berry, Baobab, Cranberry and Goji is further contributing to market growth in the mixed fruits and vegetables segment of the global cold pressed juice market.

Mixed fruits and vegetables segment is expected to remain dominant in the North America cold pressed juice market

In 2016, the North America cold pressed juice market accounted for a value share of a little over 35% in the global cold pressed juice market. Europe followed closely with a market value share of nearly 31%. The North America cold pressed juice market is projected to register a relatively high CAGR of 7.4% in terms of value, followed by the Europe cold pressed juice market, which is slated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue. By 2024 end, the North America region is expected to be a relatively attractive market for cold pressed juices. The segments that are likely to dominate the North America cold pressed juice market by the end of the forecast period are: Organic (by Nature) – in terms of high revenue share and high CAGR; Mixed Fruits and Vegetables (by Type) – in terms of high CAGR; Retail/Grocery Stores (by Distribution Channel) – in terms of relatively high value share. Within the North America region, the cold pressed juice market in the U.S is expected to account for a comparatively high revenue share and grow at a relatively high value CAGR over the forecast period.