Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market

The global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Zagg Inc.

Belkin International

Bodyguardz

MOMAX

Corning

AZ Infolink

intelliArmor

Free S Speed International

Clarivue

Jiizii Glass

FeYong Digital Technology

SZGXS

Shenzhen JUZHE Technology

Market size by Product

Tempered Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Market size by End User

Smartphone

Digital Camera

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Tempered Glass

1.4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.4.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Smartphone

1.5.3 Digital Camera

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Price by Manufacturers

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Product Picture

Table Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Covered

Table Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Mobile Phone Screen Protectors Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

Figure Tempered Glass Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Tempered Glass

Figure Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Picture

