Olanzapine Market by Manufacturers, by SWOT Analysis and Volume Forecast to 2024

Olanzapine is an atypical antipsychotic drugs, it is suitable for schizophrenia and other severe positive symptoms (for example: delusions, hallucinations, thought disorder, hostility and suspicion) and / or negative symptoms (such as: apathy acute and maintenance treatment, emotional and social withdrawal, poverty of speech) psychosis. In this report, we research and analyze the olanzapine, which used for manufacturing the olanzapine tablets.

In 2011, the Lilly’s patent protection expired that had undergone tremendous change of the olanzapine industry. More and more manufacturers had entered the industry leading to the fierce competition on the market. The value of sales of global olanzapine tablets dropped sharply in the past few years.

At present, the United States is the largest producer and consumer of the olanzapine. Almost all of the olanzapine are used for manufacturing the olanzapine tablets products, most of the olanzapine producers manufacture the olanzapine for self-use, only few for export. Lilly is the largest producer and dominants the high-end field. The rest of manufacturers manufactures the generic olanzapine products, facing the low-end market, like Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Apotex Inc, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sandoz, Hansoh Pharmaceutical, WATSON Pharmaceuticals and Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceuticals etc. Canada India Israel and China play the important roles in the olanzapine market. But to the olanzapine tablets market, USA Japan and Europe are the most important consumers.

The worldwide market for Olanzapine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Olanzapine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical

Reddy’s Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Par Pharmaceutical

Aurobindo Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Jubilant Lifesciences

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sandoz

Hansoh Pharmaceutical

WATSON Pharmaceuticals(Changzhou)

Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceuticals

Patent Type

Generics Type

Olanzapine Tablets

Other Medicine

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Olanzapine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Olanzapine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Olanzapine in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Olanzapine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Olanzapine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Olanzapine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Olanzapine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

