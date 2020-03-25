The US Online Intermediaries Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand 2019 to 2021

“The US Online Intermediaries Market” research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Online Intermediaries Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry’s gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Online Intermediaries Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key vendors in this market are:

LendingTree, Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc.

Credible Labs, Inc.

NerdWallet, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled “The US Online Intermediaries Market: Size, Trends & Penetration”, provides an in depth analysis of the US online intermediaries market by various penetration levels, by financial product types, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US online intermediaries market has also been forecasted for the penetration levels 10%-100%, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

A financial intermediary is a financial institution such as bank, insurance company, etc., that acts as a middleman between two parties in order to facilitate financial transactions. A financial intermediary basically facilitates the channeling of funds between lenders and borrowers indirectly. A financial intermediary is also referred as a traditional intermediary. With the evolution of information technology in the past few decades, the financial services industry has developed manifolds. This has led to the emergence of the online intermediaries.

An online intermediary is a financial marketplace which enables consumers to compare and apply for financial products online. It is basically an online lending exchange that connects consumers with multiple lenders, like banks and credit partners who compete for business. Online intermediary is not direct provider or supplier of loans, instead it is kind of a broker.

This report on The US Online Intermediaries market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the The US market for Online Intermediaries. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

