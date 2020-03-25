Optical Films Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth During 2017 – 2027

Optical Films – Market Outlook

Optical films are multilayer coated films used in various display applications such as anti-glaring (AG), anti-reflection (AR), light control & enhancement, display privacy etc. The major types of optical films are display surface films, brightness enhancement films (BEF), reflective polarizer films (DBEF), backlight reflector films (ESR), light control/privacy films (ACLF). The main end uses of optical films are in manufacturing of flat control displays (FCDs) in smartphones, TVs, laptops, desktop monitors, aerospace display control panels, automotive display control panels, industrial display control panels, transportation signages and display panels, advertising display boards, e-readers etc. As the liquid crystal displays (LCDs) almost completely replaced cathode ray tubes (CRTs) by 2000, the optical films market witnessed an exponential growth. Growing consumer electronics market in Asia Pacific, especially in India and China is driving the global optical films market. Emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, Mexico are expected to drive the global market for optical films during the forecast period.

Optical films advantages: Control the amount of light reaching eye,Filter out unwanted colors,Provides privacy by limiting visibility to user only,Protects eye from harmful radiations emitting from the display devices,Enhancing light in LCDs and LEDs,Helps in equal distribution of backlight in displays

Optical films market is directly correlated with the consumer electronics market. The positive correlation between the two markets predicts the future trends and dynamics of the optical films market. Rising trend of digitization in emerging markets is driving the optical films market. Growing investments in large infrastructure projects such as smart cities, intellegent transportation systems are fuelling the growth of optical films market. Rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, government institutes, academic institutes, offices are influencing the demand for display devices, which in turn is driving the demand for optical films. Increasing consumer demand for smart electronic wearables is also driving the optical films market. Smarthomes (connected homes) adoption in developed countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan is increasing year-on-year, which influences the demand for displays such as LCD displays, which inturn is driving the optical films market growth. Manufacturers of optical films are increasingly investing in research and development to launch innovative and cost efficient products. Some manufacturers are collaborating with consumer electronic product manufacturers or OEMs to better reach the market and develop consumer centric products. In 2008, 3M and Sony Corp. entered into an agreement to grant the right to use 3M optical film technology in Sony Corporation’s prismatic films used in its LCD TVs.

Global Optical Films market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Optical Films market are – Nitto Optical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chemical Ltd., Samsung SDI (Formerly Cheil Industries), BenQ Materials Corp., Sanritz Co.,Ltd., Zeon Corporation, 3M Company, American Polarizers, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., China Lucky Film Group Corporation, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH, SKC Inc., Kolon Industries, Inc., Dexerials Corporation, Suntechopt Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Fusion Optix Inc., Dejima Optical Films BV, KOLON Industries, Inc., Reynard Corporation (Optical Coatings), Nanpao Resins Chemical Group (Optical Film Adhesives), Touch International, Inc. (touch screen displays and display enhancements), Carestream Contract Manufacturing, Chimei Materials Technology Corp (Electronic Displays Manufacturer) and others.

