Pharma & Cosmetics Market 2019 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities, Market Study and Foresight to 2024

Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body’s resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.

Scope of the Report:

Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.

Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.

The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.

With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.

The worldwide market for Pharma & Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1924900 million US$ in 2024, from 1509500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pharma & Cosmetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

GSK

Bayer

Merck & Co

L’ OREAL

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Kao

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Henkel

Shanghai Jahwa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ointments

Creams

Gels

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals, OTC

Cosmetics

