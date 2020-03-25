Photomedicine Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Photomedicine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Photomedicine is an interdisciplinary branch of medicine that involves the treatment and diagnosis of diseases and other complications related to health by using photobiology and light. Photomedicine treatment is done by exposing the individual to light with specific wavelengths using lasers, fluorescent lamps, full-spectrum light, polychromatic polarized light, light-emitting diodes and dichroic lamps. Moreover, photomedicine also includes the cellular and molecular mechanisms of pharmacology, chemistry, physiology and pathology as they apply to photobiology. Photomedicine has found its application in the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases, cancer and several infections. This new treatment option of photomedicine helps better visualization and has outpaced the traditional method of diagnosing and detecting a disease.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13501

Photomedicine Market: Drivers & Restraints

The market for photomedicine is expected to boom as there is more adoption of minimally invasive procedures, advances in medical aesthetic technologies, more augmented research funding for photomedicine, and the development of compact, versatile and multifunctional photomedicine devices. Researches in the field of photomedicine to explore newer application is bringing in more investments. Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital proved that by using low-level laser therapy there was enhanced platelet production in animals with thrombocytopenia as compared to normal control. Thrombocytopenia is caused due to side-effects of certain drugs, leukemia, and drugs used for chemotherapy. Platelet transfusion is the established treatment for this but only used in severe cases since its risks complications include immunosuppression, allergic reaction and infection.

Photomedicine Market: Segmentation

Photomedicine market is classified on the basis of technology, application and region.

Based on technology the photomedicine market is segmented into the following:

Fluorescent Lamps

Lasers

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Full Spectrum Light

Dichroic Lamps

Light Emitting Diodes

Cold lasers also known as low-level lasers emit through its low-powered laser light do not heat the target tissues. These lasers are used to improve conditions related to wound healing, pain management and conditions related to stroke and neurodegenerative disorders.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13501

Based on application the photomedicine market is segmented into the following:

Oncology

Dermatology

Dentistry

Ophthalmology

Surgical procedures

Others

Photomedicine Market: Overview

The photomedicine market is expected to upsurge in the coming years owing to the number of new product approvals. Moreover, the photomedicine market is also experiencing consolidation with companies acquiring other market players. Syneron Medical Ltd. acquired New Star Lasers, Inc. to leverage on its CoolTouch family of aesthetic devices.

Photomedicine Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding orthopedic trauma device market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region in the photomedicine market owing to the presence of major market player. Moreover, as compared to other regions the adoption of photomedicine in the use of treatment and diagnosis is higher. This is due to the higher rate of research undertakings and the grants received to explore this area of medicine. Asia Pacific is also emerging region due to the developing economies. Moreover as it has a strong presence for foreign tourism, there has been a growing adoption of photomedicine. For instance, Lumenis Ltd. who manufactures energy-based devices for ophthalmology, surgical and aesthetic application supported a mission to treat burn injuries in Armenia. Through its Lumenis UltraPulse to treat children with burn injuries. The company’s 2015 mission included the establishment of medical laser center in Arabkir Pediatric Hospitals.

Photomedicine Market: Some of the players in photomedicine market are

Lumenis Ltd., PhotoMedex, Inc., THOR Photomedicine Ltd, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Alma Lasers, QBMI Photomedicine, IRIDEX Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd., AngioDynamics and Spectranetics.

Companies are bringing in new product technologies in photomedicine that can aid deep penetration and help in skin regeneration and other disorders. For instance, NovoTHOR Whole Body Light Pod was introduced by THOR Photomedicine. The product which uses photobiomodulation technique was launched in partnership with English Premier League soccer teams, U.S. and UK Military forces and the Harvard Medical School.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/13501/photomedicine-global-industry-analysis-and-market-research-reports

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]