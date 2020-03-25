Point of Sale (PoS) Printers Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Expanding non-cash transactions by using Point of Sale (PoS) terminals in retail sector is the key factor contributes the growth of global POS printers market. Point of sale (PoS) printers are mainly used to generate receipts for sales transactions. There are two main types of Point of Sale (PoS) printers, mobile receipt printer and desktop receipt printer. The mobile receipt printer. Point of sale (PoS) printers reduces the transactional errors and also ensures fast and smooth business operations. Low power consumption, long product life cycle, printing speed, and reduced paper usage are the major factors influences the purchase decisions of point of sale (PoS) printers. Continuous development in new technology, software drivers, and latest processing chips, resulted in availability of printers with unmatched price performance ratios – high quality, low cost printers.

Point of Sale (PoS) Printers Market: Market Dynamics

Rising customer preference for cash-less transactions and growing importance on optimizing the customer payment process is the prominent factor contributes the growth of growth of global point of sale (PoS) printers market. In emerging markets, convenience stores and departmental stores are raising standards by introducing Point of sale (PoS) payment solutions and continuous government initiatives to promote the use of cash-less transactions, these factors accelerates the growth of global point of sale (PoS) printers market. Also, in industries such as healthcare, and hospitality POS systems are being increasingly used to utilize new payment functionalities that remove the traditional, time-consuming ritual of customers waiting for service staff to bring them the bill. POS systems also help customers pay quickly and more efficiently during peak times, helping enterprises gain a competitive advantage, these factors fuels the growth of global point of sale (PoS) printers market. However, introduction paper-less mobile payment solutions across various countries is identified as restraint, expected to deter the progression of global point of sale (PoS) printers market.

Point of Sale (PoS) Printers Market: Market Segmentation

Theglobalpoint of sale (PoS) printers market is segmented on the basis of type, printing technology, end-user, and by region.

On the basis of type the global point of sale (PoS) printers market can be segmented into

Mobile printer

Desktop Printer

On the basis of printing technology the global point of sale (PoS) printers market can be segmented into

Dot Matrix

Inkjet

Thermal

On the basis of printing end-user the global point of sale (PoS) printers market can be segmented into

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Entertainment

Travel &Logistics

Others

Regionally, the global point of sale (PoS) printers market can be segmented into

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan,

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Point of Sale (PoS) Printers Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, point of sale (PoS) printers market in North America is expected to dominate the market due high preference for cash-less transactional solutions. Asia pacific region is identified as the fastest growing point of sale (PoS) printers market, due to continuous adoption to mobile point of sale (PoS) terminals in retail outlets and government initiatives cash-less transactions

Point of Sale (PoS) Printers Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global point of sale (PoS) printers market includes Seiko Instruments GmbH, HP Development Company, L.P., Epson America, Inc, Star Micronics, Bixolon, Posiflex Technology, Inc., Transact Technologies, Inc., ZIH Corp, CUSTOM SPA, and Citizen Systems

