Global pregelatinized flour market to witness moderate growth during 2017-2025

According to Persistence Market Research, the global pregelatinized flour market is expected to grow at moderate growth rate and reach a significant market value by the end of the forecast period. The pregelatinized flour market has been witnessing steady growth during 2012-2016 period. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the period of assessment to reflect a market value of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2025 from a value of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2017. The growth of the global pregelatinized flour market can be attributed to the increasing demand for gluten free products, increasing preference for baked products and rising demand for clean label products.

Food segment to witness high growth during the forecast period

By application, the food segment is expected to grow at the highest rate to register a value CAGR of 4.8% throughout the period of forecast. This segment also reflects high market evaluation, and reflects US$ 1.4 Bn in 2025. The food segment by application is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 435.4 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The pet food segment follows the food segment, and is growing at a CAGR of 3.8% by value. The industrial segment shows sluggish growth rate during the assessment period.

Bakery and confectionery to highly contribute to the food segment growth

In application category, the food segment is sub segmented by bakery and confectionery, dairy, soups and sauces, snacks and others. The bakery and confectionery segment has been witnessing steady growth since 2012. It is more likely to show a higher market evaluation as compared to other food sub segments. Bakery and confectionery segment is poised to register a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the period of forecast to reach a market evaluation of about US$ 533.7 Mn by 2025. Snacks and others segment is also projected to show significant growth rate during the 2017-2025 period.

Regional Insights – Food segment to register high growth in the Europe regional market

The pregelatinized flour market is spearheading across important regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Europe region is better suited for the growth of the food segment by application. This segment shows highest growth in Europe as compared to other regions. In MEA region this segment is expected to grow at a sluggish rate. In Asia Pacific region, China is a high revenue contributor followed by India. Food segment is poised to reflect similar growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America regions throughout the period of forecast. Europe region is favorable for bakery and confectionery segment, which grow at a high CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast. This segment does not grow as fast as in Europe compared to other regions.

