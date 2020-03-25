Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market to Report a CAGR of 12.9% Between 2017 and 2024

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management: Scope and Methodology

This report on radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of services of radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management products such as RF generators, reusable products, and disposable products, and new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market with respect to the leading market segments based on product, end-user, and geography.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management: Segmentation

Based on product type, the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market has been segmented into capital equipment (RF generators), reusable (probes, electrodes), and disposable (cannula, needles, single-use probes, and single-use electrodes). Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing rate of accidents leading to traumatic injury, aging population, technological advancement, and growing number of disabilities in various geographies. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, value chain analysis, pricing analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management: Competitive Landscape

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global market. The report also profiles key players operating in the radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market including Boston Scientific Corporation, Diros Technology, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., and St. Jude Medical, Inc. The global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market is dominated by three global players that account for over 88% share of the global market.

