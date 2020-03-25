Recent research: Airless Bottles Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2028

Global Airless Bottles market: Introduction & Significance

The global cosmetic packaging industry has constantly evolved along with the changing consumer demands. Cosmetic packaging manufacturers are particularly focusing on the innovative packaging solutions to cater to the ever-chaging packaging standards. Cosmetic products such as lotions, foundation, toners and serums are packged in airless cosmetic bottles. Airless bottles enable airtight sealing, due to which content is protected from the harmful UV rays, resutling in minimized oxidation. Airless bottles are preferred as they are effective in enhancing the shelf life of the content. Airless bottles are generally used in the cosmetics industry, for products which are prone to microbial attacks and damage due to chemical sensitivity.

Global Airless Bottles Market: Dynamics

The spontaneous innovation in cosmetic formulation, coupled with cosmetic innovation in the beauty industry has led to increased demand for innovative and safe packaging solutions from the cosmetic industry. The requirement of airless bottles is fueled both from the supply and demand side. Demand for packaging solutions which offer protection against UV rays with minimal wastage of the product, is a key factor fueling the demand for airless bottles. Increasing consciousness about looks among people of all age groups, particularly the younger demographic, has led to the growing demand for cosmetics, which in turn has stoked demand in the market for cosmetic packaging. Yet another prominent growth driver in the market is the constant thrust on innovation by the success-hungry players. They are seen investing in research and development of superior products that not just have enhanced functionality but also attractive appearance.

Global Airless Bottles Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the airless bottles market are as follows:

Morgan Container Corporation,Levis Industry Co.,Ltd,TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd.,EASTAR COSMETIC PACKAGING,The Dalica Packaging.,Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co.,Ltd,Ningbo Lux New Material Technology Co.,Ltd. ,Attop Packaging Inc.,Shaoxing Jinte Packaging Co.,Ltd,Yuyao Longway Commodity Co., Ltd.

