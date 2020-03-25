Recent Research on Electric Toothbrush Market by 2024 Future Insights, Share, Demand, Sales, Key Companies and Trends Analysis

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Electric Toothbrush” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global electric toothbrush market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Xiaomi Launched The Dr. Bei Sonic Electric Toothbrush Priced around USD 15

June 2018, Xiaomi launched a new Dr. Bei toothbrush under the crowdfunding platform. The new Dr. Bei toothbrush is an electric model, unlike the initial mechanical toothbrush that has been in the market for a while now. Dr. Bei mechanical toothbrush is actually cheap and hot-selling product, even outside China. The new Dr. Bei electric toothbrush uses the Sonic technology that is also utilized by the Soocas electric toothbrush. It comes with a tiny brush head that would ensure the toothbrush can access all parts of the oral cavity. The new electric toothbrush also comes with an IPX7-level waterproof build. It is powered by a 700mAh rechargeable battery.

Philips Launched the New Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Range Offering an Amazingly Effective, yet Gentle Clean

July 2018, Philips Sonicare launched the new Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean toothbrush range. Its newest electric toothbrushes are designed for users who want an effective, yet gentle clean. Featuring unique pressure sensors, Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean offers three models that alert users when they are applying too much pressure, for a brushing experience that delivers healthier gums, cleaner teeth, and a whiter smile.

Growing urbanization and availability of electricity is driving the growth of this market

Growing urbanization and availability of electricity is helping to boost the growth of this market. This electric toothbrush helps to remove plaque effectively compared to the manual brush and provide a charming personality to the users. Hence it helps to provide a good personality. Hence, this factor is helping to grow the market of an electric toothbrush.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of electric toothbrush compared to manual toothbrush is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of awareness about the benefits of the electric toothbrush has restrained the growth of the electric toothbrush market. There are several misconceptions among the large population about electric toothbrush such as- these two type of brush are same. But in reality, manual brushes are inferior to the power toothbrushes for plaque control. Hence, now doctors are recommending electric toothbrush for the effective plaque control.

Growth in the differently abled population is boosting the growth of Electric toothbrush market

The main advantage of powered toothbrush over manual toothbrush is for especially among the differently-abled population, who lack manual dexterity. These people require optimum oral hygiene maintenance. Poor oral hygiene among differently-abled population may be due to their functional limitations and limited access to undergo an oral examination. This problem is solved by an electric toothbrush, which has auto dexterity. Hence, this type of toothbrush is more popular among differently abled people. Hence, as the people with differentially able would grow, its market would grow.

Asia-Pacific is expected to influence the Global Electric toothbrush market through 2018-2024

The Asia-Pacific electric toothbrush market is witnessing a rapid growth rate, as electric toothbrushes have gained popularity due to their improved cleaning power of the oral cavity. It is more effective compared to a manual toothbrush. In addition, the upsurge in disposable income in this region and increase in the prevalence of dental caries drive this market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific is a leading market due to rising number of users having awareness about dental care products. Further, Rising number of cases of dental issues has also contributed to the increasing awareness about the product and growth of the electric toothbrush market in this region.

