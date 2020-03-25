Research details developments in the Bakeable Trays Market future scenario by 2028

Bakeable Trays – A historical analysis

The proliferation of direct package-to-oven bakery products have pushed the market for bakeable trays. While these products have been around for a while, the emergence of new kinds of bakeable trays highlights the market’s growth in recent years. Compared to the traditional baking trays which are made up of metal, the bakeable trays are made from a corrugated paper card board that is both heat-resistant and water proof. Such trays are made to withstand temperatures up to 220°C. These bakeable or ovenable trays are offered in different sizes & shapes. Bakeable trays can even be customized for different end use applications. One of the contrasting features of bakeable trays is that they are made of bio-degradable substance and are recyclable. These are also approved by various food agencies for direct food contact making it safer to consumer directly from them.

Bakeable trays allows one to produce, transport, sell and serve – all from just one container, thereby, eliminating the need for additional containers and minimize the packaging. Another advantage offered by such trays also is their great low temperature impact resistance. Their durability traits make them sturdy enough to withstand automated processes including fill and seal lines and yet attractive enough for retail shelf displays. In addition to that, these trays are very light and when handling in oven they provide excellent insulating properties. As these are used very much in food sector, these are also infused with grease resistant and easy release properties.

Among the major trends of the market is the increased demand for straight-to-oven packaging at both the retail and foodservice levels. This is owing to their sustainability and continued consumer interest in the convenience they offer.

Global Bakeable Trays market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Bakeable Trays market are – Tier I (Huhtamäki Oyj, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, Honeymoon Paper Products, iVEX Packaging, Tielman Sweden AB, Martha Stewart); Tier II (SOLUT, Genpak, LLC, Greenearth Food Packaging, CPS, Inc., Bake-Best Trays LLC, Nordic Ware, Pactiv);; Tier III (Future Packs Unlimited, Laminating Technologies Industries, LLC, TopLine Corporation, Wilton, GreenCo, Usa Pan, Sabert and PCT).

