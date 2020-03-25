Retail Colocation Market Growth and Forecast 2017-2027

Retail colocation has gained an enormous interest in past few decades due to increasing adoption of cloud and IoT technologies. The increasing need for the enterprises to operate through technologies such as cloud and big data is one of the major factors which is fueling the growth of Retail colocation market. Business operational demands are growing among enterprises in order to reduce capital & operational expenditure and to manage network dynamics, control traffic flow, and to scale up retail infrastructure efficiently are some of the factors which are supporting the adoption of retail colocation.

Retail colocation is a setup where enterprises and lease part of a data center facility in order to meet their computing requirements. Retail colocation provides power, space, cooling, cabling, and support services. The data center facility is hosted by a single vendor and multiple end-users can access the services provided by the vendor. The colocation service providers provide uninterrupted computing support computing resources to enterprises. Also, retail colocation provides small and medium enterprises with security and flexibility, and due to this retail colocation market is anticipated to witness rapid growth in near future.

Retail colocation: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing number of users opting for cost-effective and energy-efficient retail colocation solutions is one of the major factors which is fueling the growth of retail colocation market. Also, the requirement for reliability, security and scalability of infrastructure, and growing data center complexities are some of the factors which are fueling the growth of retail colocation market. Moreover, many retail colocation providers are being welcomed by the government to establish their facilities is also one of the factors which are supporting the rapid adoption of retail colocation market.

The high implementation cost of retail colocation services is the major factor which may hinder the growth of retail colocation market in near future.

Retail colocation market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Retail colocation on the basis of Industry:

Retail colocation market is segmented on basis of industry which includes IT & Telecom, Government and defense, Healthcare, Energy and manufacturing, and others.

Retail colocations: Competition Landscape

Key players

The Prominent players in Retail colocations market are AT&T Inc., China Telecom, Cogent Communications, Contegix, CoreSite Realty Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Global Switch, Internap, Interxion, NTT Communications Corporation, PhoenixNAP, Rahi Systems Inc, TeraGo Networks Inc., Verizon, and others

Retail colocations market: Regional Overview

On the geographic basis, North America is anticipated to be the largest market for Retail colocations due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of a large number of data centers. APAC is anticipated to be fastest growing region for Retail colocation market due to the presence of countries which offers potential growth opportunities in Retail colocation markets such as India, China and Japan and the presence of various key players in the region

Europe and Latin America are also anticipated to offers growth opportunities in Retail colocations market due to the availability of comprehensive solutions.

