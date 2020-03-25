Robotic Spinal Surgery Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Robotic Spinal Surgery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Surgical methods have transformed significantly due to the introduction of the robotic system. One such surgical method is robotic spinal surgery. Spinal surgery is a complex process due to the involvement of the delicate blood vessels and nerves, surrounding the vertebra and can cause serious problems if damaged. Usually,surgeons perform these complex surgeries by implanting the screws in the spinal bones either using their own judgment, or with the help of X-rays taken during the procedure.

During this procedure, there is always a significant risk of implanting the screws in the wrong place, or in a suboptimal position. The end result could be paralysis or a less effective surgery. But with the introduction of robotic spinal surgery system surgeons can pre-plan the surgical procedure prior to the actual process and perform a more accurate surgery. The technology can customize procedures according to each patient’s individual anatomy. During the surgery, the physician has to do the real work, but robotic spinal surgery system guides the surgeon’s tools according to the predetermined method to place the implants safely and accurately in the exact pre-planned locations. Robotic spinal surgery system involves the use of robotic arms controlled by surgeons.

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market: Drivers and Restraints

Hospital cost reduction through decreased length of stay in hospital and aging of the population are the key driving factors for robotic spinal surgery market. Repeatability and reliability associated with the robotic spinal surgery are also making this method of surgery popular among physicians. Rising prevalence of chronic back pain and potential of surgical robots to increase the effectiveness of existing surgical procedures are also the growth driving factors for robotic spinal surgery market.

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market: Segmentation

The global robotic spinal surgery market has been segmented on the basis of application, surgical approach, surgery type, end users, and region.

Based on application global robotic spinal surgery market can be segmented into:

Spinal Fusion

Laminectomy

Disc Replacement

Discectomy

Foraminotomy

Based on surgical approach global robotic spinal surgery market can be segmented into:

Anterior

Posterior

Lateral

Based on surgery type global robotic spinal surgery market can be segmented into:

Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

Based on end users global robotic spinal surgery market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market: Overview

Robotic spinal surgery market is expected to show significant growth due to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic back pain, safety, and accuracy associated with this method of surgery. Substantial cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operative care and decreased length of stay at hospitals are also major factors responsible for robotic spinal surgery market growth. Spinal fusions followed by disc replacement surgery are the major applications of robotic spinal surgery system. The ability of these methods to treat conditions such as spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, scoliosis, and fracture are expected to account for its high market share. The anterior approach is expected to be most preferred approach which is usually used for degenerative disc and slipped vertebrae. Increasing focus on minimally invasive surgery in healthcare systems along with patient’s preference also supports the market growth.

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, robotic spinal surgery market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North Americas region is expected to be biggest market for robotic spinal surgery mainly because of the high standards of surgical procedures and innovation by the key market players. Followed by which is Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for the robotic spinal surgery attributed to increasing awareness among physicians and people regarding the treatment of spinal disorder with high accuracy and safety and increasing adoption of robots for surgical procedures by healthcare organizations.

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global robotic spinal surgery market are Mazor Robotics, Medtech SA, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Smith & Nephew, NuVasive, Inc., and DePuy Synthes Companies. These companies are mainly focusing on innovation and acquisition strategies.

