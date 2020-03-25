Rum Market Prime Challenges, Competitive Scenario & Growth Forecast To 2026

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Rum: Consumer Desire to Experiment with Unique Flavors to Result in Migration Away from Mainstream Brands of Rum” to its huge collection of research reports.

This Rum Market report provides forecast and analysis of the global rum market. It provides historical data from 2013 to 2017 along with estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (liters).

Rum Market covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions. The key players in the Rum market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Overview of Rum Market: Rum is a distilled alcoholic drink made from sugarcane byproducts, such as molasses, or directly from sugarcane juice, by a process of fermentation and distillation. The distillate, a clear liquid, is then usually aged in oak barrels.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategy overview. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by each segment covered as per the scope.

Rum Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Bacardi Limited

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard SA

Admiral Nelsons Rum Ltd

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Remy Cointreau USA Inc

Maine Craft Distilling LLC

Lyon Distilling Co

Westerhall Rums

Cayman Spirits Co

Hampden Estate Rum Tours

Halewood International Holdings PLC

Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Westbourne Drinks Co.

Based on Product Type, Rum market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Global Rum Market By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Rum Market By Rum Type

White

Golden

Dark

Spiced

Global Rum Market By Proof Type

Standard

Over-Proof

Global Rum Market By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Liquor Shops

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Online Retail

Geographically, this Rum Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Global Rum Market Report

What are the competition developments and trends in the Rum market?

in the Rum market? How has the Rum market evolved over the past four years?

What are the important key challenges, opportunities and improvement factors for Rum market players?

for Rum market players? What are the important market positioning and key strategies of key manufacturers as per the Rum market taxonomy?

of key manufacturers as per the Rum market taxonomy? What are some of the prevailing market dynamics in the Rum market?

What are some of the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Rum market?

impacting the growth of the Rum market? How is the competition structured at present and how has it evolved in the Rum market over the past few years?

