Shear Grab Market – The Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and to Understand the Competitive Scenario

Shear grab is an equipment used to cut blocks of silage. Also known as block cutter or silo grab, a shear grab is connected to a tractor via the three-point linkage or front end loader. These grabs are powered by the tractor’s hydraulic system. Companies offer a range of shear grabs to match all types of farms of different sizes.

The agricultural sector contributes a major share to the economic development of any region or country. It has a major share in the GDP of a country and contributes toward the growth of the secondary and tertiary sector. Increasing research and development in agriculture has led to the adoption of modern equipment which protects the land from soil erosion. In order to meet the food requirements of an increasing population, governments offer various subsidies to farmers to enhance their purchasing power. Increasing purchasing power of farmers enable them to buy the latest equipment to be used on agricultural land. This is further expected to fuel the demand for shear grabs during the forecast period. Improving infrastructure for regular supply of food, and growth of related industries such as forestry and gardening as well as agri-businesses will fuel the demand for shear grabs during the forecast period.

End-users are focusing on use of advanced machinery and equipment to deal with factors such as preventing land from silage, damage to fields etc. Introduction of innovative agricultural equipment will help farmers to achieve higher productivity on their land. Farm mechanization is projected to boost the demand for shear grabs during the forecast period. The use of shear grabs helps farmers to save their operational cost and time and enhances their efficiency. Manual cutting of blocks entails considerable effort, money, and time which can be saved by using shear grabs.

High cost of shear grabs is hampering the growth of this market. Introduction of rental hiring of farm machinery is also an obstacle to the shear grab market. Custom hiring of machinery enables the firm to rent out the agricultural equipment instead of buying it. Rapid urbanization is also hampering the growth of the shear grab market as urbanization leads to construction of buildings for residential and commercial purposes on agricultural land.

The shear grab market can be segmented on the basis of shear type and size of the shear grab. Based on shear type, the shear grab market is segmented into farm cut and prodig cut. In terms of size of shear grabs, the shear grab market is segmented into 4 ft, 5 ft, and 6 ft.

The shear grab market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC region is expected to have major market share during the forecast period. Easy availability of finance and innovative farming are some of the factors expected to lead to the growth of the shear grab market in APAC during the forecast period. Rapid development of economies such as India and China in the region during the forecast period is likely to fuel the demand for shear grabs. Demand from regions such as China and Australia that have large scale farming and extensive agriculture practices will boost the demand for shear grabs during the forecast period.

The major industrial players in the shear grab market are SlurryKat, Rolland Anhanger, Mauguin Citagri, Fliegl Agrartechnik, Wielton, Agrimat, etc. The major players adopt the innovation strategy and diversify the range of their products to remain competitive in the market.