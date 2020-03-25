Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market is Expected to Generate Total Revenue of USD 0.47 billion by 2023

The global spinal muscular atrophy market consists of a decent number of market players who are engaged in developing novel medications for the treatment of the disorder. The efforts of the leading market players are reflected in the success rate of treatments in the past and the level of trust garnered by the vendors from the customers. The medical industry works in proximity with the market for spinal muscular atrophy because each development in the market would directly influence the medical fraternity. The leading market players have gone all out with their research and are continually making changes to their research framework to find the most apt and effective solution for manufacturing medications. It is anticipated that the leading market players would involuntarily become a threat to the sustenance of the medium- and small-sized players over the coming years.

Besides this, the leading market players in the global spinal muscular atrophy market are also expected to evolve as better decision makers and market strategists over the forthcoming years. Some of the key players in the global market for spinal muscular atrophy are AveXis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, and Cytokinetics, Inc. Amongst these, Cytokinetics, Inc., has followed an innovative approach by partnering with a Japanese firm to develop a new drug named Tirasemtiv. Furthermore, the market players have benefitted from the approval of several drugs from the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) published a market research report on the global market for spinal muscular atrophy. The report predicts the growth rate of the global market for spinal muscular atrophy and builds a basis to understand the forces of demand and supply. Furthermore, the report also mentions the net value of the market in the current and past times.

Government Initiatives Drive Demand

The government has an onus upon itself to provide the highest standards of healthcare to the populace. Hence, the rising incidence of spinal muscular atrophy is a matter of concern for several regional governments that are making ardent efforts to facilitate better treatment and diagnosis. SMA drugs, meant for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, have been approved by the national authorities which has given a boost the demand within the global market. Furthermore, full-fledged treatment of spinal muscular atrophy is not possible with the available medications, and hence, medications to control or alleviate the disorder are in great demand.

Pipeline Drugs to Enhance Market Growth

Several new drugs for the treatment for spinal muscular atrophy are in the pipeline and are expected to give a push to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the development of pipelines drugs has been aided by several financial relaxations and tax benefits. It is anticipated that the global market for spinal muscular atrophy would reap benefits from the rising incidence of damaged spinal muscular atrophy gene. Moreover, as cost-effective drugs surface in the global market, it would attract a large consumer base from the emerging economies over the coming years.

