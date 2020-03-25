Sweet and Savory Spreads Market Worth $79.2 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Our latest research report entitled Sweet and Savory Spreads Market (by product types (honey-based spreads, chocolate spreads, jams and preserves, nut-based spreads, butter and margarine, spreads), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, service stations, dollar stores, and other distribution channels)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Sweet and Savory Spreads. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Sweet and Savory Spreads cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Sweet and Savory Spreads growth factors. The global Sweet and Savory Spreads Market was sized near USD 56.7 billion in 2017 and it is expected to reach USD 79.2 billion by 2024. The global pharmacy automation systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.95% during 2018-2024.

Sweet and Savory Spreads are natural and artificially formulated food products. These are used onto foodstuff especially on bakery and processed foods such as bread, crackers and so on. These spreads enhance the taste, color as well as the texture of the foodstuff. The Spreads are basically available in two types such as sweet and savory i.e. having a spicy or salty quality without being sweet. These products are nowadays easily available in every organized and unorganized retail store. Spreads are mostly available in bottled, squeeze container and canned packages. Squeeze containers are becoming popular as they are flexible during application. Sources of spreads include honey, fruits, nuts, dairy, and yeast and many others, of which honey and honey-based spread are in high demand.

Sweet & savory spreads market is growing due to the changing lifestyle of middle-class people, changing breakfast patterns, and the influx of food baron in the developing economies. Sweet and savory spread products provide more instant energy, and good taste compared to traditional food consumed during breakfast. People prefer these foods due to the time-saving, unique taste and health benefits. People can consume these products while working, driving and even during doing some other work. Additionally, growing awareness about the health benefits offered by the sweet and savory spread products (such as honey-based spread helps to improve memory power and works as anti-bacterial and anti-fungal for our health), is helping to grow this market. However, some sweets and savory products contain food preservatives, such as sulfur dioxide and sodium benzoate that results in side effects among consumers due to excessive application of these in their food. Going further, growing organized retail stores prominently in developing countries helps in impulse purchasing among customers, which in turn can help to increase the spreads sale.

The Sweet and Savory Spreads Market is Bifurcated into Product Type and Distribution Channel.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The Product type segment is bifurcated into honey and honey-based spreads, chocolate spreads, jams and preserves, nut-based spreads, butter and margarine and other spreads. Honey and Honey Based Spreads accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Honey based spread are healthy and provide several health benefits as, it helps to improve memory, helps to boost the immune system and so on. Hence, it is widely used in the breakfast spread across many regions.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for 39.80% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Several American consume a large number of sweets and savory products due to their food habit, working culture. The United States tops in the North American region in term of sales of sweet and savory products. Its market is expected to grow at 4.82% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The United State drives the North America region owing to consumption of spreads in their breakfast, less time to prepare traditional food, and the growing presence of working for nuclear families. The Asia-pacific market is growing consistently in recent years and this trend is projected to remain consistent throughout the forecast period owing to growing consumer’s inclination towards the consumption of bakery and snack items. The sweet and savory products are getting a significant place in the elite and middle-class working consumer’s breakfast and high tea time. Moreover, the influx of major consumer food giants in this region is helping to spread awareness about the different type of sweet and savory products.

