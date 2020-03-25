Test Automation Market: Digital Transformation to Spearhead Market Growth

The competitive landscape of the market for test automation is a fragmented one that is marked with the presence of quite many large vendors, according to a publication by Transparency Market Research. It is divulged in the report that these prominent vendors that are operating in the market hold most of the market share.

Some leading companies in the international market for test automation are Capgemini S.A, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Ltd., SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., and so on. The major players are now emphasizing on research and development work pertaining to test automation field in a bid to obtain upper hand and stay ahead of their rivals. These leading names are also making a shift towards the expansion of their geographical territory through associations with regional players.

The market for world test automation was worth around US$30.45 bn in the year 2016, and is predicted to reach a value of around US$109.69 bn over the tenure of forecast that stretches from 2017 to 2025. The test automation market is likely to expand at a double digit CAGR of 15.4%.

Digital transformation is all around and is transforming the society in an unprecedented way. Digitization is much of a phenomenon. The very base of a digital society depends on the software testing and quality assurance technology and as such it is crucial for every enterprise to ensure that the software that is to be used gets tested first. This has led most of the IT companies to invest substantially in software testing and quality assurance. As such, much of the impetus that is needed for the growth of the market for test automation is obtained from these aforementioned factor.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the market demand owing to the phenomenal penetration of mobile phones and augmented usage of mobile applications in productivity, communication, and multimedia travel. At the base of usage and application of all of these technologies lie software testing. In addition to that, cloud based applications that are now widely prevalent and used by the consumers is giving the market a boost that is again driving the growth for test automation market. Most of the organization today are opting for managed services and as such the same is projected to lead the segment of Services in the market for test automation.

There are, however, restraining factors that mar the progress of the market as well. There is a high cost factor that is associated with the market for test automation. Huge investment is mandatory for the setup of suitable test laboratories. Besides, delayed timeframes are also responsible for retraining the growth of the market.