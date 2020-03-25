Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market 2019: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Upper respiratory tract infection is one of the most common reason for the patients to visit the clinic or hospital. Upper respiratory tract infection is the acute and contagious infection occur in upper respiratory tract. This infection can spread person to person due inhaling of the respiratory droplet of coughing or sneezing. Upper respiratory tract infection includes infection in nose, throat, pharynx and bronchi. Common cold is the most common reason for upper respiratory tract infection. Sinusitis, Epiglottis, Laryngitis, Bronchitis are the other cause of upper respiratory tract infection.

Viruses and bacteria are the sources of upper respiratory tract infection. Nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, cough are the common symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection. Other symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection are fever, fatigue, headache, pain during swallowing, wheezing. Although upper respiratory tract infection can happen anytime, but it mostly occurs in the winter season. There is no specific treatment for upper respiratory tract infection and it is completely depend on symptoms of patients. Generally, cough suppressant, nasal decongestants are used to improve breathing. Sometime analgesic and NSAIDs are also prescribed by the physician to reduce the fever and headache. Some prevention can be taken care of to avoid upper respiratory infection such avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Upper Respiratory Tract Treatment Infection Market: Drivers and Restraints

The constant changing in climate and rising pollution are the major factor for rising incidences of upper respiratory tract infection. Over the counter availability of topical solution for upper respiratory tract infection are driving the growth of this market. Beside that changing lifestyle of people and increasing medical insurance will also rise the demand of upper respiratory tract infection treatment market. Rising awareness of people about their health and increasing expenditure on person hygiene will also boost the growth of this market. Increasing medical infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries are responsible for the robust growth of upper respiratory tract infection treatment market. Some side effects after consumption of NSAIDs will impact the growth of this market. Rising incidences of allergy after topical treatment will also hinder the growth of upper respiratory tract infection treatment market.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is classified on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel and geographic region.

Based on treatment type, upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is segmented into following:

Topical treatment Cough suppressant Nasal decongestants Others

Drug Treatment Antibiotics NSAIDs Other



Based on distribution channel, upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market: Overview

Upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period due to rising pollution and increasing geriatric population. According to a study conducted in U.S. 25% people are suffering from upper respiratory tract infection and it the most common reason for the patients to visit the doctors. The market for the upper respiratory tract infection treatment can be segmented on treatment type and distribution channel. By treatment type, upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is classified as topical treatment and drug treatment. Topical treatment is expected to dominate the market share by treatment type. Based on distribution channel upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is classifies as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores and online pharmacies. Among distribution channel retail pharmacies and drug stores are expected to gain maximum market share due high reference of over the counter drugs.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to have the maximum market share for upper respiratory tract infection treatment market due to high incidences of infection in U.S. After North America, upper respiratory tract infection treatment market is followed by Western Europe and APEJ. Rising healthcare infrastructure and favorable medical insurance are responsible for the high growth of upper respiratory tract infection treatment market in Western Europe. Rising pollution and climate change in APEJ region will lead to robust growth of upper respiratory tract infection treatment market. In APEJ region, India and China are the major markets due to increasing geriatric population in this countries.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Upper Respiratory Tract Infection treatment market identified across the value chain include Alcon, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Verona Pharma Plc, Pfizer Inc. Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hospira,Inc. Sandoz, Inc.

