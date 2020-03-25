WBG Power Devices Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on WBG Power Devices Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global WBG Power Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on WBG Power Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall WBG Power Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microsemi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

GaN

SiC Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 WBG Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of WBG Power Devices

1.2 WBG Power Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global WBG Power Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 GaN

1.2.3 SiC

1.3 WBG Power Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 WBG Power Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global WBG Power Devices Market by Region

1.3.1 Global WBG Power Devices Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global WBG Power Devices Market Size

1.4.1 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global WBG Power Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global WBG Power Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global WBG Power Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global WBG Power Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers WBG Power Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 WBG Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 WBG Power Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 WBG Power Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global WBG Power Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global WBG Power Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America WBG Power Devices Production

3.4.1 North America WBG Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe WBG Power Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe WBG Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China WBG Power Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China WBG Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan WBG Power Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan WBG Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global WBG Power Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global WBG Power Devices Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America WBG Power Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe WBG Power Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China WBG Power Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan WBG Power Devices Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global WBG Power Devices Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global WBG Power Devices Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global WBG Power Devices Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global WBG Power Devices Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global WBG Power Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global WBG Power Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in WBG Power Devices Business

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rohm

7.2.1 Rohm WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rohm WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi

7.3.1 Mitsubishi WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 STMicro

7.4.1 STMicro WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 STMicro WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fuji

7.5.1 Fuji WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fuji WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toshiba WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Microsemi

7.7.1 Microsemi WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Microsemi WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

7.8.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GeneSic

7.9.1 GeneSic WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GeneSic WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

7.10.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) WBG Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) WBG Power Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GaN Systems

8 WBG Power Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 WBG Power Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of WBG Power Devices

8.4 WBG Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

