What is Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

A hardware wallet is a physical vault designed to offer safe storage for your cryptocurrency private keys. These specially-designed hard drives usually connect to your computer or smartphone via USB. Because you keep them offline, they provide cold storage for your coins and tokens.

Based on regions, most of the hardware wallet vendors are distributed in North America and Europe. In 2018, total USA cryptocurrency hardware wallet market size is estimated to be 73.91 Million USD, which is forecast to reach 4188.72 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 90.87%. Total Europe cryptocurrency hardware wallet market size is estimated to be 77.54 Million USD, and the market is forecast to reach 4703.23 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 92.27%. APAC is expected to experience a relatively low development phase, especially for the China, while market in Japan and India, Southeast Asia countries may keep growing in the forecast period. With the consumption of devices surging, companies in Asia-pacific region are coming up with new products to cater this segment, which is further driving the growth of the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market will register a 111.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8690 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

USB Connectivity Type

Bluetooth Connectivity Type

Others

Segmentation by application:

Individual

Professionals

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ledger

Trezor

KeepKey

Digital BitBox

Coinkite

BitLox

CoolWallet

CryoBit

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet by Players

Chapter Four: Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

