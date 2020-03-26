Global Enema Bag Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025
Enema is the process of injecting fluid into the bowel via the rectum. This method is used to get relief from various conditions such as constipation, fatigue, headaches, and backaches. It is a process that helps to push out the waste from the rectum. A cleansing enema stimulates the bowels to expel any impacted fecal matter quickly.
Enema can be administered at hospitals as well as in home. This technique is also preferred before performing bowel procedures such as radiography and colonoscopy. The most common gastrointestinal condition affecting people nowadays is constipation with the ever-rising prevalence across the globe. Furthermore, the use of enema based products for bowel cleansing is growing extensively.
This report focuses on Enema Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enema Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Enema Bag Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Baxter International
- Coloplast
- B Braun
- Hollister Incorporated
- Medline Industries
- MacoPharma
- Cascade Healthcare Products
- Narang Medical
- Flexicare Medical
- Farla medical
- Ocean Health Products
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Silicone
- Rubber
The worldwide market for Enema Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Enema Bag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Hospital and Clinic
- ASCs
- Others
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
