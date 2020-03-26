Global Idler Pulley Market Outlook 2023 | Growth by Top Market Players :Dayco Products,SKF AB,The Gates Corporation,Capitol Stampings,Superior Industries,The Timken Corporation,Parcan Group,Clutch Bearings Industries,Jiuh Men Industry,Precision,Schaeffler Technologies,Standard Motor Products

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- The idler pulley is a mechanical part in the vehicle, functions to guide and maintain the tension on the drive belt. The idler pulley offers the required tension in the driving belt and also other systems parts such as alternators, air compressors, water pumps and power steering pumps are helped by the function of the idler pulley.

On under tension, the vehicle can experience vibration, early failure of belt, noise and spillage. In such a scenario idler pulley play an important role. The idler pulley is available in steel, cast iron and plastic material. Owing to the light weight design trend in the automotive industry, the demand for plastic idler pulley is high. Features in the idler pulley are, they are designed with a surface being smooth, riveted or grooved pattern. These patterns serve the different need, for instance, grooved design in the idler pulley reduces the friction as well as wear on the belt, and smoothness prevents belt scuffing whereas riveted design adds durability to the idler pulley.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Idler Pulley will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, RRI covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Idler Pulley market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Idler Pulley market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Steel

Cast iron

Glass filled polymer

Segmentation by application:

OEM

Aftermarket

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dayco Products,SKF AB,The Gates Corporation,Capitol Stampings,Superior Industries,The Timken Corporation,Parcan Group,Clutch Bearings Industries,Jiuh Men Industry,Precision,Schaeffler Technologies,Standard Motor Products .

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries .

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Idler Pulleyconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Idler Pulleymarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Idler Pulleymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Idler Pulleywith respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Idler Pulleysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Idler Pulley Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Idler Pulley by Players

4 Idler Pulley by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Idler Pulley Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion.

