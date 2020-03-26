Global Methyl Chloride Market Outlook 2023 | Growth by Top Market Players :DowDuPont,AkzoNobel,Ineos,Solvay,Kem One,Shin-Etsu,Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals,Ercros

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In this report, RRI covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Methyl Chloride market for 2018-2023.

Methyl chloride is a colorless extremely flammable gas with a mildly sweet odor.

The global methylene chloride market, along with its end products, has witnessed a stagnant growth from the past few years, and this growth is estimated to continue in the coming years. High demand growth for methylene chloride in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India is the keydriver as per the current market dynamics. The demand is also backed by newer and industrial applications. Upcoming safety regulations and innovative techniques developed for methylene chloride will be key influencing factors for the global market with the increased emphasis on different applications.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Methyl Chloride will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Methyl Chloride market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Low concentration

High concentration

Segmentation by application:

Paint Remover

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Processing

Foam Manufacturing

Metal Cleaning

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DowDuPont,AkzoNobel,Ineos,Solvay,Kem One,Shin-Etsu,Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals,Ercros .

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries .

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Methyl Chlorideconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Methyl Chloridemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Methyl Chloridemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Methyl Chloridewith respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Methyl Chloridesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Methyl Chloride Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Methyl Chloride by Players

4 Methyl Chloride by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Methyl Chloride Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion.

