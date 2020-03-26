Memory Foam Mattress Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

This report studies the global market size of Memory Foam Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Memory Foam Mattress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Memory Foam Mattress market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Memory foam mattresses are made of petroleum-based polyurethane. These mattresses enhance comfort, provide pressure point relief, and aid in reducing soreness and back pain. Also, they are effective in preventing sleep-related disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and sleep apnea.

According to our market research experts, the commercial end-user segment will account for the major shares of the foam mattress market throughout the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Memory Foam Mattress market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Memory Foam Mattress market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Memory Foam Mattress include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Memory Foam Mattress include

Serta Simmons Bedding Company

Spring Air International

Sleep Number

Tempur Sealy International

Market Size Split by Type

Traditional

Plant Based

Gel

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial

Residential

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Memory Foam Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Memory Foam Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Memory Foam Mattress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Memory Foam Mattress with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Memory Foam Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Memory Foam Mattress Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional

1.4.3 Plant Based

1.4.4 Gel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Size

2.1.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Memory Foam Mattress Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Memory Foam Mattress Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Memory Foam Mattress Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Memory Foam Mattress Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Memory Foam Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Memory Foam Mattress Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Memory Foam Mattress Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Memory Foam Mattress Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Type

4.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Type

4.3 Memory Foam Mattress Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

6.1.1 North America Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Memory Foam Mattress by Type

6.3 North America Memory Foam Mattress by Application

6.4 North America Memory Foam Mattress by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Memory Foam Mattress by Type

7.3 Europe Memory Foam Mattress by Application

7.4 Europe Memory Foam Mattress by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Memory Foam Mattress by Type

9.3 Central & South America Memory Foam Mattress by Application

9.4 Central & South America Memory Foam Mattress by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Memory Foam Mattress by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Memory Foam Mattress by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Memory Foam Mattress by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Company

11.1.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Memory Foam Mattress

11.1.4 Memory Foam Mattress Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Spring Air International

11.2.1 Spring Air International Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Memory Foam Mattress

11.2.4 Memory Foam Mattress Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Sleep Number

11.3.1 Sleep Number Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Memory Foam Mattress

11.3.4 Memory Foam Mattress Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Tempur Sealy International

11.4.1 Tempur Sealy International Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Memory Foam Mattress

11.4.4 Memory Foam Mattress Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

Continued…..

