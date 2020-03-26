Population Health Management Market Forecast, Growth 2024 Top Companies – Epic Systems Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mckesson Corporation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Population Health Management” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to the report, the global population health management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Cerner Population Health Management Platform Gains Health System

In June 2017- Cerner had announced Carolinas HealthCare System (CHS) to implement the EHR vendor’s population health management platform HealtheIntent for improved coordinated care. The platform is facilitating care management for more than 12 million patient interactions occurring annually at all care sites part of Carolinas Physician Alliance the CHS clinically integrated network.

Cerner’s HealtheIntent was developed to collect data in near real-time from several sources to create a comprehensive view of a patient’s experiences across the care continuum. The two electronic health record companies, along with others such as All scripts, are extending their offerings to include more clinical and administrative functionalities necessary for stratifying risk and tracking patient movement across the care continuum.

Advancing IT and big data Capabilities to promote growth in the population health management market

The benefits offered by the population health management include giving providers the ability to find care gaps, presenting providers with actionable steps on how to treat a patient or group of patients, and reducing the cost for the healthcare organization. Additionally, it helps to achieve value-based care as this helps to find the most effective way to treat the population by understanding the patient population. Moreover, advancing IT and big data Capabilities drives the growth of the population health management market. In addition, implementation of the patient protection act in U.S are strengthening the growth of the population health management system. Understanding of the technological benefits of disease management program facilitates to analyze the demographic characteristics and healthcare organizations long with the identification of target high-risk population. However, security anxieties of private patient information is a key concern for population health management vendors and Reimbursement issue is likely to curtail the growth of the population health management system. Furthermore, increase in demand for value based medicine creates ample growth opportunities for the key players in the population health management market over the years to come. On the other hand, the introduction of personalized medicine has led to precise, better, predictable healthcare. With the increasing understanding of genes and enhanced healthcare analytics capabilities. Therefore the providers can understand the drug responses, impact of pathogens, impact of diseases, and possible health outcomes in individual patient. Hence it plays vital role in development of personalized medicines.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global population health management market

North America accounted for the largest share in the of the population health management system. The growth in the North American region is due to the adoption rate of Population health management platforms in the U.S and UK regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the Asia Pacific region attributes to rapidly growing healthcare industry in India and the efforts taken to digitize the healthcare system in china. The government is focusing on increased incentives and investment to improve national health by accurately tracking the health of the population and its subgroups. Developed countries such as Australia and Japan are the major markets for population health management.

