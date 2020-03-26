Silage Corn Seed market 2019 Global analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2024

Silage Corn Seed Market Research Report – 2019

The Global Silage Corn Seed market emphasizes key aspects of the market in terms of historical data, current market conditions, market demand, and business strategies adopted by key players involved in the market. The base year is 2018 and provides marketing research information (2014-2018) and forecast information (2019-2024)

Silage is fermented, high-moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep and other such ruminants (cud-chewing animals) or used as a biofuel feedstock for anaerobic digesters. It is fermented and stored in a process called ensilage, ensiling or silaging, and is usually made from grass crops, including maize, sorghum or other cereals, using the entire green plant (not just the grain).

The worldwide market for Silage Corn Seed is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 7740 million US$ in 2024, from 6190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

The Silage Corn Seed Market report is designed to include both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country participating in the study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :DuPont Pioneer, Monsanto, Syngenta, KWS, Limagrain, Dow AgroSciences, Bayer, Denghai, China National Seed Group, Advanta

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers : GMO, Non-GMO

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into : Farm Planting, Personal Planting

The Silage Corn Seed Market Report provides market share, up-to-date industry trends, and forecasting data analysis with respect to sales revenue, market growth, demand and supply scenarios.

