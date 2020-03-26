Surgical Navigation Software Market 2023 | GE Healthcare, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Fiagon GmbH, AllEarth Renewables

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Surgical Navigation Software” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global surgical navigation software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Global Surgical Navigation Software Market: North America has amassed the growth in Surgical Navigation Software Market

The global Surgical Navigation Software market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population coupled high prevalence of ENT, orthopedic & neurological disorders as well as presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region is the prime factor responsible for the growth of Surgical Navigation Software market in this region.

Increasing patient pool, rising adoption of ambulatory surgical settings and growing government funding in the development of surgical navigation are anticipated to boost the market for Surgical Navigation Software.

New Product Development to boost the growth in Surgical Navigation Software Market

New product development such as fluoroscopic navigation is one of the recent trends in the global Surgical Navigation Software market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global Surgical Navigation Software market over the forecast period.

Growing adoption of fluoroscopic navigation is responsible owing to factors such as improved accuracy, remote controlled functioning and accurate calibration as well as navigation.

Increasing adoption of ambulatory surgical centers

Increasing adoption of ambulatory surgical centers is the key factor responsible for the growth of global Surgical Navigation Software market.

Moreover, the rise in the adoption of ASC’s (Ambulatory Surgical Center’s) is responsible owing to factors such as higher accuracy rate, reduced risk of hospital acquired infection, and better clinical outcome.

Leading vendors in the market are concentrating on product development and expansion strategies to maintain their presence and improve market penetration which is anticipated to bring more opportunities and chances of growth.

The leading companies identified in the market as GE Healthcare, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Fiagon GmbH, AllEarth Renewables, Amplitude Surgical, Scopis GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, and others.

