Black Tea Extracts Market by Future Strategies, Acquisitions, Mergers, Historical, Current, Projected Size & Regional Analysis of the Market by 2025

Black tea is the most popular tea in the world. Black tea extract is rich in of Vitamin C, zinc, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, fluoride and calcium. Black tea extract have more anti-oxidants as compared to green tea, and are anti-allergic, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic. Black tea extract is derived from powdered form powdered leaves of black tea. These leaves come from a plant called Camellia sinesis. Camellia sinensis is the plant from which green tea, oolong, white tea and other forms of tea is derived. Black tea is processed in a different way than green tea.

Asia Pacific is the highest tea producing and consuming region characterized by the presence of key players. The producers in the region are integrated across the value chain. Some of the players are integrated through extraction processes which has around 35-40% margins. Distributors incorporate a margin of 20 – 25% of the price in the value chain.

This report focuses on Black Tea Extracts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Black Tea Extracts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Synthite Industries Limited

Finlay

Martin Bauer Group

Amax NutraSource, Inc.

Kemin Industries

AVT Natural Products Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

…

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Powder

Liquid

Encapsulated

Segment by Application:

Functional Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

Beauty Supplements

