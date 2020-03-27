CAM Software Market is Expected to Reach $3,572 Million by 2025: CAGR 7.00 %

Increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in industrialization, and investment in R&D activities for CAM market are anticipated to drive the growth of the global CAM software market. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud-based technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the CAM market growth. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on design type segment, the 2D segment led the CAM software market in 2017. However, the 3D segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased need of CAM software to provide accurate and faster programming of CNC machining for more complex geometries.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2906

The global CAM software market was led by North America in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the CAM market owing to its fastest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period.

Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global CAM Software market was valued at $ 2,092 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $3,572 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, owing to increased IoT penetration among the manufacturing sector and Industry 4.0; demand for advanced industry manufacturing systems; and development of new aerospace & defense projects among the developed & developing economies such as India, China and others.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2906

Some of the key players operating in the CAM Software market include Autodesk Inc., Mastercam, SolidCAM Ltd., EdgeCAM, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., MecSoft Corporation, Dassault Systmes, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com