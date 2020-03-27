Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Forecast Of Trends On Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Medartis, Integra LifeSciences, Stryker & More

The Global Craniomaxillofacial Market accounted for USD 1.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The Craniomaxillofacial market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Craniomaxillofacial implants are therapeutic implants used in the surgeries of maxillofacial parts like jaw, oral, heal, neck and others. These can be either set for all time or incidentally, which can be expelled when not required again. Its main purpose is to treat aesthetic, congenital disease and facial deformity or dislocations. One of the major factors contributing to the market is increasing number of road accidents as well as trauma cases. Hence, will drive the craniomaxillofacial implants market. Some of the major players in global craniomaxillofacial implants market are

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medartis Ag

KLS Martin

Matrix Surgical USA

Depuy Synthes

Osteomed L.P.

Integra Life Sciences

Medtronic PLC

Others: Calavera Surgical Design, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Implants GmbH, Rebstock Instruments GmbH¸ BIOPORE Surgical Implants, Poriferous, LLC, Osteotec Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Anatomics Pty. Ltd. and Medical Vision Australia Holdings among others. These major Craniomaxillofacial Implants players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the craniomaxillofacial implants market in the next 8 years.

For instance, according to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), each year nearly 1.3 million people dies in road crashes, and an additional of 20-30 million gets disabled or injured. Another factor is raising awareness among consumer through various research programs for example International Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ISCFS) and American Society of Craniofacial Surgeons (ASCFS) conducting workshops and seminar to aware people regarding CMF surgeries.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries

More of improved and technological advanced products

Rising numbers of trauma cases and road accidents

Growing prevalence of numerous players, results towards expansion in emerging market

High Cost of Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

Risk associated with the implant malfunction

Market Segmentation: Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented based on type, material of construction, application site, property, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into

Mid-face implants

Cranial/neuro implants

Mandibular orthognathic implants

Cranial flap fixation systems

Bone graft substitute

Dural repair product

Total temporomandibular (tmj) replacement system

Thoracic fixation systems, and distraction system

Mid-face implants are sub segmented into plates and screws.

Cranial/neuro implants are sub segmented into plates, contourable meshes and screws.

Mandibular orthognathic implants are sub segmented into plates and screws.

Dural repair products are sub segmented into dural substitutes and dural sealants.

On the basis of material of construction, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into

Calcium phosphate ceramics

Titanium

Alloys and other metals

Polymers or biomaterials

On the basis of material of application site, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into

Internal Fixators

External Fixators

On the basis of property, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into

Resorbable Fixators

Non-Resorbable Fixators

Based on geography, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

